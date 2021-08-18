Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — An Ohio man wanted for homicide was arrested Tuesday by West Virginia law enforcement officials.

Clyde Littlefield

On Aug. 17, Clyde Thomas Littlefield, 21, was taken into custody at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Morgantown, W.Va. Littlefield is the prime suspect in the shooting and killing of Edward Charles Hunter, 29, that occurred on July 1 in Columbus, Ohio.

WCMH reported the Columbus Division of Police responded to a call regarding a shooting at a Franklinton bar at approximately 2:08 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. When officers arrived on the scene, Hunter was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the initial shooting incident, the U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Ohio assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in locating Littlefield. The U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Ohio then contacted the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force to assist in apprehending Littlefield, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Littlefield was found living in an associate’s residence near the 60 block of Jones Ave. when he was identified by Deputy U.S. Marshals.

“Fugitives often think they can avoid arrest by fleeing the area in which the alleged crime was committed. This arrest highlights the effectiveness of agencies working together to successfully capture those individuals who attempt to avoid arrest,” said Terry Moore, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virgnia.

U.S. Marshals were assisted by the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Morgantown Police Department and their Special Response Team, the WVU Police Department and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force in the arrest of Littlefield at the Morgantown residence.