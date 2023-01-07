KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says.

According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say.

Authorities chased the driver for about one hour before they were stopped and arrested, Metro 911 says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to dispatchers, South Charleston Police Department, St. Albans PD, Nitro PD, Dunbar PD and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to the pursuit.

13 News reached out to the KCSO for more information.