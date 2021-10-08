One killed in overnight shooting on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead early Friday morning.

According to Chief of Detectives Lieutenant Tony Hazelett, police and EMS found a female victim on the sidewalk of the 300 block of Hunt Avenue in Charleston. EMS tried to revive the victim but she died on scene.

Lt. Hazelett says there is no threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

#BREAKING OVERNIGHT | One woman is dead after a shooting on Hunt Ave. on Charleston's West Side.



