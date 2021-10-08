All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

One killed in overnight shooting on Charleston’s West Side

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston police are investigating a shooting on Hunt Avenue in Charleston.

(photo via WOWK photojournalist Mike Magee)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead early Friday morning.

According to Chief of Detectives Lieutenant Tony Hazelett, police and EMS found a female victim on the sidewalk of the 300 block of Hunt Avenue in Charleston. EMS tried to revive the victim but she died on scene.

Lt. Hazelett says there is no threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS