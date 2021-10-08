One killed in overnight shooting on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead early Friday morning.
According to Chief of Detectives Lieutenant Tony Hazelett, police and EMS found a female victim on the sidewalk of the 300 block of Hunt Avenue in Charleston. EMS tried to revive the victim but she died on scene.
Lt. Hazelett says there is no threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.