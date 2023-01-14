FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County after he was arrested during an early Saturday morning welfare check, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II stated that deputies were doing welfare checks on anyone in the area due to the winter weather from Friday night into Saturday morning.

While at the New River Gorge National Park Visitor Center, deputies were alerted to a suspected stolen car from Pennsylvania in their computer system.

Deputies confirmed the status of the car based on the car’s VIN number.

Deputies noticed a man sleeping in the vehicle as they approached it. Through further investigation, it was found that the man, Kieran P. Heilner, 21, of Holland, Pennsylvania, is a wanted fugitive from his home state.

Heilner was arrested for his warrant in Pennsylvania for Unlawful Taking of a Vehicle. He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.