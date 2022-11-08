MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person(s) responsible for an illegal dump in the area.

The dump is located on Devil Anse Drive between Matewan and Edgarton (also known as Delorme).

Photos show items the person(s) unlawfully threw away at the site, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Those convicted of illegally dumping in West Virginia can face criminal penalties. Any person convicted of the misdemeanor can be fined $3,000 to $11,000; jail time for up to one year; or both.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect(s). Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (304) 235-0300.