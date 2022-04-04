PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested David J. Caudill, 41, for child exploitation charges on Saturday.

State police say Caudill was charged with 11 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance, a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years imprisonment.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch started an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation after learning the suspect allegedly distrubitued sexually explicit photos online. Caudill was apprehended, interviewed, and ultimately arrested as part of the investigation.

Equipment used in the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. This investigation is ongoing, according to State Police.

Caudill was taken to Pike County Detention Center.