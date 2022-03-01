CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Poca man will spend over one year in prison for his role in a fraudulent scheme involving 350 Toyota trucks, causing the company $4.3 million in losses.

Stanley Clark, 68, helped Big Blue Motor Sales used car dealership defraud Toyota’s extended warranty extension program. The program repurchased certain Toyota trucks for 150% of their value, if those trucks were owned by individual Toyota customers.

Clark was a transfer agent for a contract company in Toyota’s program.

Court documents state Big Blue Motor Sales used copies of Kentucky and West Virginia driver’s licenses to fraudulently title Toyota trucks for repurchase.

Clark admitted in court he coordinated fraudulent repurchase meetings, forged owner’s signatures with a notary, and mailed fraudulent documents to Toyota. Big Blue Motor Sales paid Clark in cash for each fraudulent transaction.

The scheme ran between 2013 and 2015. Clark pleaded guilty to mail fraud in February 2020.

U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin sentenced Clark on Monday to one year and three months in prison for involvement in the fraud scheme.

Agencies involved in this investigation included the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, FBI, West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner.