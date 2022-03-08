HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Poca man pleaded guilty to transporting child porn.

Court documents and statements said Keegan Shane Stanley, 31, uploaded images of child pornography to Dropbox, a file storing website.

Law enforcement searched Stanley’s home and found over 1,600 photos of child pornography.

Stanley faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 16, 2022.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Putnam County Sherriff’s Department were involved in the investigation.