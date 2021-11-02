Point Pleasant man will serve up to 30 years in prison for child abuse

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney, a Point Pleasant man was convicted and sentenced on Monday in the Circuit Court of Mason County.

31-year-old Kenneth A. Greenlee was convicted of six counts of gross child neglect creating a risk of bodily injury or death.

He will serve the statutory maximum of six to 30 years in prison, and he is subject to 10 more years of extended supervision.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department investigated this matter.