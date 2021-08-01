Police are investigating an early morning shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Early Sunday morning, South Charleston Police Officers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations.

The female driver revealed to officers she was taking a man to the hospital because he’d been shot.

The man, 29 years old of Dunbar, WV, said he was shot in the leg while walking to a car outside Big Marv’s Cafe in Jefferson, WV.  He said he did not know who shot him.

He is now in stable condition. No additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Pile at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message us on Facebook, or anonymously through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us

