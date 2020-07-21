Police ask for help in identifying body found in Boyd County, Ky. shallow grave

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police seeks the public’s assistance in identifying a man found in a shallow grave this weekend.

On Saturday, July 18, Kentucky State Police Post 14 responded after receiving reports from the Boyd County Coroner’s Office of human remains found near East Park Drive in Boyd County.

Police say it was not possible to identify the victim. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, July 21. The autopsy indicated the death to be a homicide. However, while forensic procedures are being utilized to identify the decedent, his identity is currently unknown.

The victim was a white male, with long dark hair, approximately 5’ 8” in height, weighed between 140-160 pounds and was between 22 and 35 years old.

Police urge anyone with any information about this crime or anyone who believes they can identify the victim to call Kentucky State Police Post 14 at 606-928-6421.

