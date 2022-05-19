MOREHEAD, KY (WOWK) — The Morehead Police Department said a fight between two people, one of which appeared to be on drugs, occurred in a white Cadillac outside a Dairy Queen.

Officer Patrick Smith stopped the car as it was leaving. After further investigation, it was found that George Reis had warrants, according to Morehead PD. The Department said Rebecca Reis was arrested for driving under the influence.

Officer Smith also allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine, 4.10 ounces of carfentanyl and $3,432 in cash.

(Photo courtesy of Morehead Police Department)

Both subjects were lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center on multiple charges.