HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police have identified the body of a woman who originally went missing Saturday.

Police found the body of Lyndel Marie Haller, 31, of Hardy County in the 400 block of 5 1/2 Alley.

Detectives are investigating what lead to Haller’s death.

