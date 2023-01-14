CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department (CPD) is looking for a man accused of breaking into vehicles in the Rolling Hills neighborhood.

(Photo courtesy of CPD)

CPD says a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole multiple items early Friday morning. Police obtained a video of the alleged break-ins:

The video (courtesy of CPD) can be viewed in the media player above.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CPD asks that if anyone has information on this suspect, they report it to (304) 348-6480. Tips may remain anonymous, CPD says.

CPD says anyone who possibly was a victim of the break-ins should file a report by calling (304) 348-8111.