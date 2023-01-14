CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department (CPD) is looking for a man accused of breaking into vehicles in the Rolling Hills neighborhood.
CPD says a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole multiple items early Friday morning. Police obtained a video of the alleged break-ins:
The video (courtesy of CPD) can be viewed in the media player above.
CPD asks that if anyone has information on this suspect, they report it to (304) 348-6480. Tips may remain anonymous, CPD says.
CPD says anyone who possibly was a victim of the break-ins should file a report by calling (304) 348-8111.