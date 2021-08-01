Police investigate a Kanawha shooting

KANAWHA CO., WV (WOWK) – According to the Charleston Police Department, early Sunday morning, shots were fired in a parking lot between Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard. 

A car was shot multiple times and a passenger of the car was shot in the ankle.

Buildings surrounding the parking lot were also struck by gun fire.

The shooter has not been identified and police are still investingating this crime.

