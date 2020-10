HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police are investigating after one person was shot in Huntington Sunday evening.

It happened on the 900 block of 21st St. Huntington Chief of Police Ray Cornwell says one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The extent of the injuries are unclear at this time.

Patrol officers, detectives, and investigators are currently on scene investigating.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.