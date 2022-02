CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is investigating a stolen side by side in Kanawha City.

According to CID on Facebook, a 2014 Can-Am Maverick 1000R was allegedly stolen from the 4900 block of Chesterfield Avenue on Feb. 21.

The 2014 Can-Am Maverick 1000R allegedly stolen from the 4900 block of Chesterfield Road on Feb. 21. (Photo courtesy CPD CID)

Anyone with information about the incident should contact CID at (304) 348-6480 or Metro Communications at (304) 348-8111. CID can also be messaged on their Facebook.

All reports will remain anonymous.