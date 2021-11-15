All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
Police: Kentucky food pantry destroyed by arson fire

by: Associated Press

LANCASTER, KY (AP) — Officials say a central Kentucky food pantry that helps feed hundreds of people each month has been destroyed by an arson fire.

Gregory Cash helps run the Garrard County Food Pantry that burned down Sunday. Among the items destroyed were 200 Thanksgiving turkeys that were brought in a day earlier. He told WKYT-TV that the pantry feeds about 400 seniors and 800 families a month.

He says they will rebuild.

Lancaster Police Chief Rodney Kidd says police have arrested a woman seen on surveillance tape at the scene. Authorities say she admitted to starting the fire and has been charged.

