GREENUP, KY (WOWK) — A Kentucky man is charged with 12 total counts of child exploitation offenses, including sex with a minor, sexual abuse, and sodomy.

On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 14 learned William Lucas Ferguson, 27, of Ashland, allegedly possessed photos of sexually abusive material and potentially sexually abused a child. Detectives followed up with an investigation and found evidence showing that Ferguson reportedly made sexually abusive content involving a child and allegedly sexually exploited a minor under 12 years old.

Ferguson is charged with 10 counts of Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance Under 16, 1 count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, and 1 count of Sodomy in the First Degree. The 10 counts of Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance alone are Class B felonies punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.

Ferguson was taken to Greenup County Detention Center. The case is being investigated by Detective David Boarman.