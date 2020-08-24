Police pursuit leads to drug trafficking arrest

Carletta C. Carr of Glouster, Ohio was arrested after to flee Athens Police for drug-related charges (Photo courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office)

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman was arrested on drug-related charges after she attempted to flee from police during a traffic stop.

According to Sherrif Rodney Smith, deputies pulled Carletta C. Carr, 43 of Glouster, Ohio, over at the intersection of Johnson Road and Ohio Avenue in The Plains due to allegedly displaying erratic behavior.

Deputies say when Carr was asked to provide identification, she allegedly attempted to flee the scene. Police pursued the suspect’s vehicle onto Ohio Avenue through the intersections at Oak and Elm Streets, exceeding 60 miles per hour. The chase then went to State Route 682 reaching 75 miles per hour.

Smith says the vehicle chase ended at Oak Street in The Plains where Carr allegedly began to flee on foot. She was arrested following the pursuit.

During a search, deputies say they found approximately 378 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, alleged abuse instruments associated with methamphetamine, clear plastic baggies common with trafficking drugs and digital scales allegedly in Carr’s possession at the time of her arrest.

Smith says Carr also has active warrants for her arrest out of Athens County.

Carr was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with failure to comply, two counts of trafficking in drugs, two counts of possession of drugs.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories