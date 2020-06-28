18-year-old murder suspect escapes from police custody in Boone County

UPDATE, JUNE 28, 5:50 P.M.: According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 18-year-old Dominick Joseph McClung has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’0″ and weighs 172 pounds. He was being held on a charge of first-degree murder.

The Magistrate Court of Boone County has issued a Warrant for Arrest for Felony Escape.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are looking for a man who escaped from police custody.

According to a law enforcement alert, the 18-year-old man was last seen near Pizza Hut in Danville. Police are looking for a man who is wearing all orange and handcuffs.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

