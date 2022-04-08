CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man and woman who allegedly stole a wallet at the Cross Lanes Cracker Barrel.

(Photo courtesy of Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy of Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said the pair were dining next to the victim’s table. The victim felt an arm brush against her, and shortly after, discovered her wallet was missing.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s credit card was later used at Best Buy and Lowes.

Video surveillance showed a third male suspect allegedly using the victim’s credit card at the stores.

The suspects were in a white Chrysler minivan with unknown registration plates, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

(Photo courtesy of Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy of Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Deputy K Eskew at (304) 357-1069. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling (304) 357-4693 and by sending the Sheriff’s Office a message on Facebook.