Police searching for escaped Charleston inmate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for an inmate who they say escaped while on a work release Saturday evening.

According to a news release, Roger Lee Yeager, 54, was last seen about 6:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Quarrier and Clendenin streets in Charleston.

Yeager is serving 5 to 10 years at the Charleston Correctional Center for multiple charges including breaking and entering and shoplifting.

He is just over six feet tall and weighs 196 pounds with grayish, brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

