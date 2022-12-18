PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville Police Department says authorities are looking for a man who they believe stole a car.
The 2012 Black Nissan Altima, Kentucky Plate 621XAC, was stolen on Dec. 14 in Downtown Pikeville, police say. Pikeville PD also says the vehicle now has damage on the driver-side door with silver paint scratches and dark-tinted windows.
The man pictured below is said to have stolen the car.
Anyone who recognizes him should call Pikeville PD at 606-437-5111 or send them a Facebook message.