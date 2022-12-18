PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville Police Department says authorities are looking for a man who they believe stole a car.

The 2012 Black Nissan Altima, Kentucky Plate 621XAC, was stolen on Dec. 14 in Downtown Pikeville, police say. Pikeville PD also says the vehicle now has damage on the driver-side door with silver paint scratches and dark-tinted windows.

(Photo provided by Pikeville PD)

The man pictured below is said to have stolen the car.

(Photo provided by Pikeville PD) (Photo provided by Pikeville PD)

Anyone who recognizes him should call Pikeville PD at 606-437-5111 or send them a Facebook message.