PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville post is still looking for two inmates who left their work release for Pike County Detention Center on Thursday at 1 p.m.

According to KSP, the initial investigation shows Logan Hall, 30, and Larry Foster, 42, apparently walked away from their work release near Power Drive in Coal Run, Kentucky.

(Photo courtesy of Kentucky Department of Corrections)

Both men were allegedly last seen wearing red shirts and blue jeans. KSP says the subjects are believed to be driving a blue 2014 Kia Sorento with Kentucky license plate 638YFX.

Anyone with information on Hall’s or Foster’s whereabouts should call KSP Post 9 at (606) 433-7711.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by KSP Trooper Terry Mounts.

(June 16, 2022, at 6:40 p.m.): The names and ages of the two escaped inmates in Pike County, Kentucky, are Larry Foster, 42, and Logan Hall, 30.

Both were housed in the Pike County Detention Center in Pikeville.

Descriptions

(Photo courtesy of Kentucky Department of Corrections)

Larry Edward Foster

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Race: White

Hair color: Blonde or strawberry

Eye color: Blue

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 195 pounds Logan Hall

Age: 30

Gender: Male

Race: White

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 205 pounds

(June 16, 2022, at 4:52 p.m.): Pikeville Police Department reports two inmates have walked away from a work detail in Pike County, Kentucky.

There is no other information at this time, according to Tony Conn, Pikeville PD Public Information Officer.

