PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — On May 6, Waverly Police Department received a report from a man that his vehicle was stolen on May 5.

The man told police he received information from someone stating the location of the vehicle would be revealed for $200.

Waverly PD said the initial investigation brought law enforcement to a home on St. Ann’s Lane, where one subject was identified as Rusty Mongold, II. The subject allegedly had warrants with Waverly PD, Ross County Sheriff’s Office and Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

Further investigation assisted by Pike County Sherrif’s Office led to a residence on State Route 220. Waverly PD said Joseph Owens and Enoch Lawson, Jr., were both identified and confirmed to have warrants with Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen vehicle was found at the residence on State Route 220, according to Waverly PD.

Mongold was transferred to Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Owens and Lawson were transported to Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Further charges will be revealed at Pike County Grand Jury.

Chief Winfield of Waverly PD thanked Pike County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.