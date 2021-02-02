Portsmouth man arrested after drugs, guns seized in hotel

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Portsmouth man was taken into custody after a search revealed suspected narcotics and guns in a hotel room in Scioto County Tuesday morning.

Portsmouth Police Department says probation officers and task force detectives arrested Shayne J. Sweitzer, 43, of Portsmouth at a local motel located on the 4200 block of US 23 in Portsmouth on a warrant for violating probation around 9:30 a.m.

Officers say during a search of the hotel room, they discovered approximately 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 10 suspected oxycodone pills, two handguns, digital scales, along with other narcotics and related evidence.

PPD says the estimated street value of the suspected drugs seized is approximately $1,300.

Along with his violating probation arrest, Sweitzer was charged with a second-degree felony of Possession of Drugs and a third-degree felony of Having a Weapon While Under Disability.

Sweitzer was placed in the Scioto County Jail and to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 9 a.m.

Additional charges may also be added.