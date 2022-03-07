FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department arrested a repeat offender who allegedly fled from law enforcement in Floyd County last week.

A Prestonsburg K9 helped find Kenneth L. Hayden, who “likes to run (his mouth and from the police)” and has been posted “about half a dozen times,” the Department said on Facebook.

Law enforcement obtained warrants for Hayden after he allegedly led the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on an extended pursuit and escaped in an old railroad bed.

Prestonsburg Police later found Hayden’s location and saw him allegedly enter a home. Officers and K9 Nelson surrounded the home and ordered Hayden out.

K9 Nelson was deployed after Hayden allegedly refused to come out and barricaded himself in a closet.

Police said Hayden resisted arrest but was ultimately taken to the Floyd County Detention Center on warrants and additional charges.