Putnam County man indicted for threatening law enforcement officers on Snapchat

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A federal grand just indicted a Putnam County man for allegedly making threats of violence against law enforcement on social media.

Silas Thornton King, 18, of Hurricane, was charged with with interstate communications containing a threat to injure the person of another.

If convicted, King faces up to five years in federal prison.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by United States Attorney Mike Stuart, King allegedly posted threats to injure law enforcement on Snapchat on June 28.

Officers previously arrested King on a federal criminal complaint which alleged he posted a Snapchat video of himself as he verbally threatened serious physical violence against officers of the Milton Police Department.

“The FBI takes all threats seriously,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Christman. “We work very closely with our state and local partners when these types of threats come in. We want everyone to know posting anything of a threatening nature on social media will be taken seriously and it will be investigated.”

