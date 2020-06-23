Putnam County woman charged with child neglect, possession

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office recently charged a Hurricane woman with child neglect and possession.

Officials charged Schalinda Ball, of Hurricane, with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

More details will be released as they become available.

