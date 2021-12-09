Ripley man pleads guilty to possessing pipe bomb, U.S. Attorney says

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, a Ripley man pleaded guilty to possessing a pipe bomb.
A DOJ press release says 26-year-old Nicholas Boggess was pulled over by West Virginia State Police, who obtained a search warrant for Boggess’ vehicle after smelling marijuana. With the assistance of a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy, law enforcement found a pipe bomb in a backpack in the trunk of the vehicle.
Mr. Boggess pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Act. This crime could come with a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced on March 7, 2022.
