UPDATE: 7:52 AM Aug. 24, 2020: Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WOWK, the suspect in a murder along Route 60 in Milton last week, has been arrested in South Dakota.

According to officials, the suspect and accomplice were arrested by law enforcement in Sioux Falls Monday morning.

Sheriff Zerkle says Cabell County Deputies are going to Indiana to compare bullets and shell casings in a similar murder which happened there.

