Russell KY police are searching for a robbery suspect

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Russell, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in their search for a robbery suspect.

Police responded to an alarm at Matts Gun and Pawn around 1:30am Friday. When they arrived, they saw the side entry door had been broken out.









Anyone with information about a person around the business between 1:00am to 1:30am is asked to call Detective Brent Webster at 606-473-1411.