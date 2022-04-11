OAK HILL, WV (WOWK) — Oak Hill Police Department reports there is a phone scam in which people are pretending to be officers from the Department.

Scammers are using an Oak Hill PD phone number to call citizens and request money for outstanding fines and warrants, according to the Department.

Oak Hill PD reports someone is calling citizens and falsely identifying themselves as Sgt. Bob Turner with the Department.

The Department says their officers do not call people to ask for money or arrest them over the phone.

Oak Hill PD says citizens should not give personal information over the phone. Citizens should hang up and report suspicious calls to Oak Hill PD.