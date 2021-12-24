All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
Scarbro man arrested for allegedly hitting a woman with a baseball bat while she slept

Crime

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, for an alleged domestic situation.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call near Plum Orchard Lake Road. When deputies arrived, they found the victim visibly bruised with a swollen head and face.

The victim told deputies Arnold Maddy, 74, came into the room that she was sleeping in and struck her with a baseball bat several times.

Deputies arrested Maddy and charged him with felony malicious wounding and a misdemeanor of domestic battery. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

