Scioto County man faces aggravated robbery charges

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A Scioto county, Ohio man faces aggravated robbery charges after allegedly threatening to cut a woman victim’s throat.

Portsmouth Police arrested Benjamin L. Coriell, of South Webster on Friday after determining him as the suspect after witness statements and video evidence of the robbery.

On Feb. 24, officers responded to the 1800 block of Thomas Ave. after hearing reports of a food delivery driver being robbed.

The victim says Coriell approached her saying the food was for him. He then allegedly grabbed the food and money bag and threatened to cut the woman’s throat when she tried to keep the bag from the suspect.

As the suspect fled with the money bag, he dropped his knife and a $100 counterfeit bill.

Police ask anyone with any additional information to contact Detective Steve Timberlake at 740-354-1600.