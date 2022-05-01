SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A mother was arrested for allegedly abusing her child in Scioto County.

Heather Mollett, 33 of Franklin Furnace in Scioto County, is the woman arrested, according to Scioto County deputies.

In February, her child was allegedly taken to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Hospital staff says the injuries were consistent with possible child abuse.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says, after an investigation, they obtained an indictment warrant. Mollett was arrested on April 29 without incident.

Mollett is being charged with five counts of second-degree Endangering Children, one count of third-degree Endangering Children and two counts of second-degree Felonious Assault. She is being held at the Scioto County Jail without bond.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely to follow.