SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department needs help finding a suspect from an alleged breaking and entering to a vehicle. Police say the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in the Southridge area.

SCPD believes the suspect vehicle is a 2000-2005 Pontiac Bonneville with a sunroof and chrome wheels and mirrors (pictured below).

The suspect vehicle is a 2000-2005 Pontiac Bonneville with a sunroof and chrome wheels and mirrors. (Photo courtesy SCPD)

(Photo courtesy SCPD)

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Cpl. T.A. Dawson at 304-744-6521. Reports may remain anonymous.

“Additionally, please be on the look out for this vehicle and report any suspicious activity.” SCPD said on Facebook. “SCPD would like to thank you in advance for any help in the matter.”