Sheriff hopeful latest arrest will end one of Boone County’s biggest drug problems

Crime

by: Bailey Brautigan

Paul Thomas “Paulie” Lombardi; Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a residence along Hendrick’s Drive in Keith and arrested 54-year-old Paul Thomas “Paulie” Lombardi from Orgas, West Virginia on Thursday.

Lombardi was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of Fentanyl, and deputies anticipate more charges will be added against him.

The Sheriff’s office hopes that this search warrant will bring an end to one of the one of the biggest drug problems in the north and eastern parts of the county.

