MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a residence and robbed someone at gunpoint.

The incident happened on Saturday along State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio, is accused of entering the residence while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun. He robbed a person at gunpoint and stole money as well as a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office says.

(Photo from Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Atkinson then allegedly shot one round from his shotgun into the porch of the home and fled the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Sheriff’s Office says Atkinson has been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Deputies believe he left in an older model single-cab truck that looked like it was spray-painted black. They say Atkinson is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say to call 911 if you see Atkinson or have information that will help authorities find him.