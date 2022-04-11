(Photo courtesy of Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the photo to the right.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to question the man about several burglaries in the Lesage area. Law enforcement believes he lives in the same area.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Vincent at (304) 634-4672 or send the Sherrif’s Office a Facebook message. All tips may remain anonymous.

The suspect remains innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.