Shots fired after Charleston traffic stop, suspects still at large

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to dispatch, shots were fired in Charleston around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident occurred on the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Charleston police conducted a traffic stop, and a foot chase of a male suspect ensued. Shots were reportedly fired by the police. One person was shot in the shoulder and reportedly detained near the Habitat for Humanity location.

According to a release from Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam, a person with a gunshot wound entered the ReStore on Piedmont Road seeking assistance. Staff then called 911, and police and ambulances arrived shortly after. All staff is said to be safe.

Police also found themselves in pursuit of a silver Ford Escape with no tags. The vehicle later crashed, and the person in the vehicle was detained by CPD.

CPD is looking for at least one other suspect.

The Habitat for Humanity location near where the shooting took place announced that they would be closed for the remainder of the day.