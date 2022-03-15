CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Jason Robert Oxley, 38, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents and statements reveal Oxley participated in a drug trafficking ring operation in the St. Albans area from March 2020 to June 2021.

Oxley admitted he sold drugs he obtained from his two co-defendants, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Oxley further confessed he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant two times.

Oxley also admitted he bought a pistol at a local gun show. According to the DOJ, police later found the firearm on Oxley’s co-defendant in a traffic stop.

Oxley is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to three prior felony convictions. He was on parole when he committed his charged offenses.

Oxley will be sentenced June 6, 2022. He will face a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison.

This case is part of a long-term investigation of a methamphetamine distribution network resulting in 17 individuals being charged with various drug and firearm offenses in three separate indictments.

James Edward Bennett, III, Denise Marie Cottrill, Angie Lane Harbour and Michael Antonio Smith have pleaded guilty.

Shane Kelly Fulkerson is scheduled to plead guilty on March 15, 2022. Brian Dangelo Terry is scheduled to plead guilty on April 7, 2022.

Timothy Wayne Dodd’s trial is scheduled for March 22, 2022. The remaining defendants’ trials are scheduled for May 3, 2022.

Agencies in this case include the FBI, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).