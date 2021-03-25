St. Albans man arrested after Cross Lanes incident

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A St. Albans man is expected to be arraigned in Wayne County Magistrate Court today after an arrest stemming from last month.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, James Richard King was arrested at Beech Fork State Park yesterday with the help of Wayne County Deputies and U.S. Marshals.

King is accused of trying to pull a gun from his boot during the arrest and faces charges including burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy stemming from an incident in Cross Lanes last month.