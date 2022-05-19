CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday that a St. Albans man pleaded guilty to intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements, Scott Edward Hudson, 50, admitted to involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine in Kanawha County.

The DOJ said Hudson sold about 3.5 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover informant on March 22, 2019. Law enforcement executed a search at Hudson’s home the next day and recovered 230.8 grams of pure methamphetamine and $5,160 in cash including marked bills from the undercover buy, according to court documents and statements.

Hudson also admitted to having a pistol in the St. Albans area on May 21, 2021. He admitted he knew he could not own a firearm because of prior felony convictions.

Hudson’s sentencing is scheduled for August 15. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. He is one of 17 defendants charged in this case.

Investigating agencies included the FBI, the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms, and Explosives, and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team.