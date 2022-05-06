ST. ALBANS (WOWK) — St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) reports that an unknown person broke into the St. Albans City Garage and stole several items on Wednesday between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The man was wearing a red ball cap, dark-colored plaid patterned pajama pants and bright red-colored sneakers. He was also wearing a Hi-Vis coat that he allegedly stole from the garage.

Anyone who recognizes this individual or has information on this incident should contact Patrolman Corey Davis at 304-727-2251 or 304-348-8111. Individuals can also email SAPD or use the contact form on their website.