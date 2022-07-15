ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) is warning residents about a phone scam they received a complaint about on Friday.

According to SAPD, a scammer called a St. Albans resident claiming to be an officer with the department. The scammer allegedly told the resident they had a federal warrant through the Internal Revenue Service and that the person would have to pay $3,000 to avoid an arrest.

SAPD says residents should not send money to the scammer.

It is believed the scam call was made through a mobile application.

SAPD says that anyone who receives a similar scam call should contact their local police department.

SAPD can be reached at (304) 727-2251.