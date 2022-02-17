UPDATE (2/18/22 @ 4:00 p.m.): The suspect of a Portsmouth US Bank robbery has now been arrested. Christopher Taylor Wilson was charged with third-degree felony robbery.

Scioto County’s prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s department helped identify and apprehend the suspect.

(Photo courtesy of Portsmouth PD)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The person pictured at left is allegedly the suspect of a robbery on Feb. 17 at the US Bank Main Branch at 602 Chillicothe St. in Portsmouth. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m.

The suspect allegedly told the bank teller to give him all the money in her hand. A customer had just deposited money with the same teller.

The alleged suspect did not brandish a weapon nor indicate he had one, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The FBI and Portsmouth PD responded and interviewed witnesses.

Anyone with information on the pictured suspect should call 740-353-4101 or 740-354-1600.