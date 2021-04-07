Countdown to Tax Day
Suspect leads officers on pursuit and foot chase

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is in custody after leading police on a pursuit and foot chase in Charleston.

Kanawha County Deputies first chased the suspect on Kanawha State Forest Drive. The suspect then traveled South Park Road, where Charleston police joined deputies in the pursuit, according to scanner traffic.

After leaving their vehicle, the suspect fled on foot up the mountain towards Fox Chase Road before being apprehended by authorities at just after 1:30 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the initial pursuit. We’ll bring you the latest details as they become available.

