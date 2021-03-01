Three arrested in Scioto County for child endangerment

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Scioto County Sheriff announced on Monday that his office received a call from Southern Ohio Medical Center on Saturday, February 27 alerting authorities to a 4-year-old child brought into the emergency room with multiple injuries. A deputy and detective responded to the hospital and interviewed the child and his mother.

The detective determined that the mother had not seen this child for several months because the father had custody, but the mother had learned of the father’s incarceration out of town. The child was left with the father’s girlfriend. When the mother arrived at the girlfriend’s home, she discovered her child was covered in bruises and had two black eyes. She pushed open the door and took the child to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

It was later determined that the child had said injuries for at least four days and that nobody at the girlfriend’s household had attempted to get the child medical treatment.

All three residents of the home in which the child was found were arrested, and Child Protective Services was contacted to remove two other minor children from the location.

Those arrested were Kaitlene Bice, 25, of Possum Hollow Wheelersburg (charged with one count of child endangerment), William Bice Jr., 51 and Mary Ann Bice, 44, both of Possum Hollow Wheelersburg (both charged with one count of complicity to child endangerment). All three are being held on a $50,000 bond at the Scioto County Jail. Their court appearances are scheduled for Monday, March 1.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.